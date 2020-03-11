Advanced search

Has 'StormVandal' caused this damage to Sidmouth's glass test panel?

PUBLISHED: 10:55 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 11 March 2020

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

Archant

Sidmouth's glass test panel, installed to test the material's resistance to storm conditions, has been damaged.

But there are reports that the cracks running through the entire glass panel were not caused by the sea, but by human hands.

There is a clear impact mark on the top right of the panel, which at first glance appears to have been made by a stone flung against it by the waves.

But passers-by examining the panel on Wednesday morning (March 11) said it looked as if the impact had come from the pavement side, not the sea.

Local councillor Stuart Hughes posted on Twitter saying that the panel had withstood Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, but not 'StormVandal'.

The barrier was installed in mid-January as part of East Devon District Council's beach management plan.

The idea was to test whether a glass panel could be used, instead of a solid wall, to reinforce Sidmouth's sea defences.

It was due to stay in place until spring.

East Devon District Council has been asked for a comment but has not yet responded.

Most Read

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

Hold on to your hats for Sidmouth’s record attempt

Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid on the seafront, where they hope to be joined by hundreds of people on March 28 Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

Hold on to your hats for Sidmouth’s record attempt

Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid on the seafront, where they hope to be joined by hundreds of people on March 28 Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery trainer enjoys success at Great Trethew point-to-point

Point to point action

Acclaimed watercolour painter David Norman gives demonstration to Sidmouth Society of Artists

Watercolour painter David Norman. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Keeping it natural - grazing animals help manage wetland at Wildwood Escot

Ponies grazing at Wildwood Escot Picture: Wildwood Escot
Drive 24