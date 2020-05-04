Sidmouth DanceFit team salute Colonel Tom Moore

Members of JM Dancefit salute Colonel Tom Moore Archant

Dance group members in Sidmouth snapped ‘selfie salutes’ in honour of Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, Thursday April 30.

The JM DanceFit Zumba and FitSteps team said they wanted to show their ‘respect and appreciation’ for his ‘amazing efforts, raising a magnificent amount of money for the NHS and lifting the morale of the whole country’.

The group included Dorrie Pack, who celebrated her own 93rd birthday two days later.

Group founder, Johanna Morgan said: “Colonel Thomas Moore, along with our amazing ZumbaGold member, Dorrie, you are an inspiration and a great motivator for us all to stay positive and keep dancing.

“There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them.”

The DanceFit sessions are currently being run online, through Zoom; visit www.jmdancefit.co.uk for more information.