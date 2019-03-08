Dangerous Obsession at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Exmouth

In rehearsal for Dangerous Obsession. Picture: Jonny Clines Jonny Clines

The psychological thriller Dangerous Obsession is the next performance of the Sidmouth Summer Play Festival.

The drama by TV writer NJ Crisp is at the Manor Pavilion Theatre from Thursday, August 22 until Wednesday, August 28.

On a sunny afternoon in the Home Counties, a stranger suddenly appears at the luxurious home of Sally and Mark Driscoll. Sally does not recognise the man, but it seems he has met the Driscolls before. The suspense builds, through a series of revelations, as the stranger forces Mark and Sally to confront unpleasant and conflicting aspects of their lives. The results are shattering.

Producer Stuart Burrows said: "I think audiences are drawn in by how quickly a seemingly ordinary day can unravel and lead to devastating consequences. The plot is full of twists and turns that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, to the very end of the play."

To book tickets, call the box office 01395 514 413 or visit the theatre's website https://www.manorpavilion.com/