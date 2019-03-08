Salon owner takes on first business at business where she began her career

Blunt Hair Salon has now opened, pictured are members of the team Jo Borkowski, Sarah White, Dannii Jeffery, Amy Taylor, Simone Thomas. Picture: Tony Cox Archant

A former hairdressing apprentice has taken the helm of her first business, at the very salon she started her career in.

Dannii Jeffrey took over Total FX salon last July but recently closed the shop to give it a makeover of its own and has reopened under the name of Blunt hair salon.

The Sidmouth born hairdresser first walked through the door while studying her apprenticeship at Exeter College and says her training was an ‘invaluable experience’ to pursue her dream of owning her own salon.

Danni said: “Since the day I picked up my first pair of scissors I knew this is what I wanted I absolutely love what my career allows me to do.

“The location is well known as a hair salon having been Total FX for 13 years. It also holds a sentimental value for me as the building I first started my career in.

“The team we have in the salon is and always will be its biggest asset, the absolute backbone of the salon is not just the quality we offer but the service, we all absolutely love working with all our clients.”

Working with a number of local traders, Dannii was able to reopen the salon after an 11 days refurbishment with new flooring, basins and stations.

Dannii, who is a former Sidmouth College student, said: “Most importantly we changed the look for all our loyal clients, to give them something a little different. So far the feedback has been amazing and I and all the girls are so,so thankful.

“If you have the right idea, at the right time and want to get involved in the local business community then go for it.

“From personal experience I have been welcomed with open arms but it goes without saying that it takes hard work.”

“You never stop training and learning, the industry is fast paced and new techniques are there to be mastered.

“We are really blessed in Sidmouth, its the perfect place to visit with perfect views and somewhere safe to raise a family with a local community that is warm and welcoming. I like the fact its a holiday town so you always have fresh faces popping into the salon.”

She thanked previous owner Simone Thomas for encouraging her to take on the business, her team and a number of local businesses that helped during the renovation.