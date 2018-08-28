Advanced search

Could you give Darcy the chihuahua a home?

PUBLISHED: 08:31 24 December 2018

ARC staff with Darcy. Ref shs 49 18TI 6335. Picture: Terry Ife

ARC staff with Darcy. Ref shs 49 18TI 6335. Picture: Terry Ife

A tiny pooch is in need of a ‘forever’ home.

Darcy at ARC. Ref shs 49 18TI 6343. Picture: Terry IfeDarcy at ARC. Ref shs 49 18TI 6343. Picture: Terry Ife

Darcy is a three-year-old Chihuahua who has been with the Arc Animal Rescue Centre for just over two months.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “She is very sweet and affectionate with people once you get to know her and she trusts you. She can also be very playful and loves lots of cuddles.

“She is quite a nervous dog and likes running around the garden, but she would get frightened walking on the pavement next to lots of traffic.”

Darcy, who is very small, would prefer not to live with children or dogs.

Darcy. Chihuahua. Age three. Picture: Arc - Ottery Animal Rescue CentreDarcy. Chihuahua. Age three. Picture: Arc - Ottery Animal Rescue Centre

Crystal said: “She needs owners who are patient and kind and have a quite home. She likes her home comforts and sleeps on a hot water bottle. Her house training also needs reinforcing.”

Visit arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.

Read the Herald in the coming weeks for stories on dogs in need of a ‘forever’ home.

