Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS Archant

Plans to build a new drive-thru McDonalds near Ottery as part of new services off the A30 are set to be given the go-ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

The fast food giant hopes to open a restaurant as part a complex that would also include a roadside service and petrol station built next to the Straightway Head Junction, near the Daisymount roundabout.

The scheme includes a petrol station with five pumps and a 500sqm forecourt with a building for a sales area and a hot food and coffee outlet.

It also includes 103 car parking spaces, made up of 81 light vehicle spaces, four disabled spaces, 10 motorcycle spaces, eight HGV/coach spaces and two electric vehicle charging points along with a two storey building with accompanying drive-thru and associated outdoor play area - the applicant has stated that McDonalds is the intended operator.

In December 2019, councillors agreed to defer a decision on the plans until CGI images were produced.

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Such images have since been submitted, but East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) landscape architect has said ‘they are very disappointing and misleading’.

The report will be discussed at next Monday’s development management committee meeting, which will be the first virtual meeting EDDC has conducted via Zoom.

The planning officer’s report said: “It is disappointing that the montages produced are not of a form or accuracy which can support officers in determining the impact that the proposal will have.”

Permission for a much larger service station, including a hotel has previously been granted, with the principle of a service station agreed.

Officers said the benefit from the scheme, including the creation of jobs during construction and longer-term employment opportunities within the petrol station, shop and the drive-thru, and the contribution to the local economy outweighed the limited and localised visual impact and landscape harm.

Councillor Vicky Johns, who represents the Ottery, said: “I also have concerns that the shop is quite large and not a farm shop, as I believe it should be within the policy on retail within the open countryside.”

The application will be discussed on Monday morning with officers recommending approval.