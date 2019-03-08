Sidmouth Lifeboat announces naming ceremony for new boat
PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 August 2019
The name of Sidmouth's new lifeboat vessel will be unveiled at a blessing ceremony next week.
The community is invited to join crew and guests for a service on the Esplanade.
A generous donation in trust, from the late Surgeon Captain Peter Jeffrey Truesdale and his sister Barbara, allowed the station to invest in a new boat. Its predecessor, The Pride of Sidmouth, made way for the new boat last month by moving to its new home at Solent Rescue.
A lifeboat spokesman said: "We invite all of Sidmouth community to join us on the esplanade to welcome this new vessel to our fleet and wish it well on every mission it takes out at sea.
"Sidmouth Lifeboat would like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' to everyone in our local community and beyond for their continued support. We could not operate without the generous donations of time and money we receive."
The ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 11am.
In the case of a callout the ceremony may have to be postponed.
