Acclaimed watercolour painter David Norman gives demonstration to Sidmouth Society of Artists

Watercolour painter David Norman. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists Sidmouth Society of Artists

Painter David Norman gave the demonstration at the February meeting of the Sidmouth Society of Artists.

Mr Norman, from South Devon, said that now he finds it more useful to treat his demonstrations as mini workshops.

Ann England from the society said: 'He uses Arches 300gsm rough paper and advised us to stick to using the same paper so that one gets used to how the paper works.

'He considers that one can use any type of brush but one should always uses good quality watercolour paint, for example, Winsor & Newton.

'Painting French buildings surrounding a very white patio, he demonstrated how working from the top down he removed all the white paper except for the patio.

'He continued by showing how one painted the French buildings, breaking their line if needed to create more interest. One golden rule of his is 'do anything that makes a difference'.

'David gave very good advice on the use and importance of including shadows, blending them in totally with the painting.'