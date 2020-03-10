Advanced search

Acclaimed watercolour painter David Norman gives demonstration to Sidmouth Society of Artists

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 March 2020

Watercolour painter David Norman. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists

Watercolour painter David Norman. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists

Sidmouth Society of Artists

Painter David Norman gave the demonstration at the February meeting of the Sidmouth Society of Artists.

Mr Norman, from South Devon, said that now he finds it more useful to treat his demonstrations as mini workshops.

Ann England from the society said: 'He uses Arches 300gsm rough paper and advised us to stick to using the same paper so that one gets used to how the paper works.

'He considers that one can use any type of brush but one should always uses good quality watercolour paint, for example, Winsor & Newton.

'Painting French buildings surrounding a very white patio, he demonstrated how working from the top down he removed all the white paper except for the patio.

'He continued by showing how one painted the French buildings, breaking their line if needed to create more interest. One golden rule of his is 'do anything that makes a difference'.

'David gave very good advice on the use and importance of including shadows, blending them in totally with the painting.'

Most Read

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

Hold on to your hats for Sidmouth’s record attempt

Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid on the seafront, where they hope to be joined by hundreds of people on March 28 Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

Hold on to your hats for Sidmouth’s record attempt

Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid on the seafront, where they hope to be joined by hundreds of people on March 28 Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery trainer enjoys success at Great Trethew point-to-point

Point to point action

Acclaimed watercolour painter David Norman gives demonstration to Sidmouth Society of Artists

Watercolour painter David Norman. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists

Has ‘StormVandal’ caused this damage to Sidmouth’s glass test panel?

The damaged wave barrier on Sidmouth Esplanade Picture: Philippa Davies

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Keeping it natural - grazing animals help manage wetland at Wildwood Escot

Ponies grazing at Wildwood Escot Picture: Wildwood Escot
Drive 24