‘Dawdle for Donkeys’ fundraising challenge

Dawdle with Donkeys while enjoying views of Jurassic Coast with a fundraising walk.

An event to help celebrate The Donkey Sanctuary’s 50th anniversary will be held on June 15.

Walkers can take part in family-friendly five-kilometre ramble or a more adventurous 10 kilometre course.

There will be lots going on throughout the morning, including face-painting and donkey ear making, with a fun group warm-up session taking place at 10am.

The 10km walk then gets under way at 10.15am followed soon after by the shorter 5km walk.

There will be pit stops for refreshments, entertainment and activities around the route.

Visit bray.news/dawdle or call 01395 573156 to sign-up for the challenge. The cost for adults is £10 per person and under 16s are free.

Suggested sponsorship targets are £50 for individuals and £500 per corporate team.