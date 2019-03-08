Dawdle for Donkeys fundraising walk

Walkers enjoying fantastic clifftop views. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

Walkers took their time wandering around the Sanctuary and the nearby countryside

Thumbs up to that view from the clifftop. Picture: Simon Horn Thumbs up to that view from the clifftop. Picture: Simon Horn

A fundraising walk at a relaxingly slow pace has raised thousands of pounds for The Donkey Sanctuary.

In the first Dawdle for Donkeys walk on Saturday June 16, employees were joined at the Sidmouth site by families and friends for a choice of two routes, 5km or 10km, around the sanctuary's grounds and the nearby countryside.

Along the route, they were able to find out more about the donkeys that live at the Sanctuary, including the rescued Blackpool beach donkeys. These were part of a high profile case in 2018 and, after being subjected to years of abuse and inhumane treatment, were rescued and taken into the care of the animal welfare charity.

John Crouch, Visitor Engagement Manager at The Donkey Sanctuary says: "It was lovely to host such an inclusive event with everyone dawdling at their own pace, taking the time to see the donkeys and enjoy the amazing scenery. We'd like to thank everyone who took part and hope this annual event will grow and grow."

Passing some of the donkeys at the sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn Passing some of the donkeys at the sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn

Some walkers brought their dogs wtih them, Picture: Simon Horn Some walkers brought their dogs wtih them, Picture: Simon Horn