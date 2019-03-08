Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dawdle for Donkeys fundraising walk

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 June 2019

Walkers enjoying fantastic clifftop views. Picture: Simon Horn

Walkers enjoying fantastic clifftop views. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

Walkers took their time wandering around the Sanctuary and the nearby countryside

Thumbs up to that view from the clifftop. Picture: Simon HornThumbs up to that view from the clifftop. Picture: Simon Horn

A fundraising walk at a relaxingly slow pace has raised thousands of pounds for The Donkey Sanctuary.

In the first Dawdle for Donkeys walk on Saturday June 16, employees were joined at the Sidmouth site by families and friends for a choice of two routes, 5km or 10km, around the sanctuary's grounds and the nearby countryside.

Along the route, they were able to find out more about the donkeys that live at the Sanctuary, including the rescued Blackpool beach donkeys. These were part of a high profile case in 2018 and, after being subjected to years of abuse and inhumane treatment, were rescued and taken into the care of the animal welfare charity.

John Crouch, Visitor Engagement Manager at The Donkey Sanctuary says: "It was lovely to host such an inclusive event with everyone dawdling at their own pace, taking the time to see the donkeys and enjoy the amazing scenery. We'd like to thank everyone who took part and hope this annual event will grow and grow."

Passing some of the donkeys at the sanctuary. Picture: Simon HornPassing some of the donkeys at the sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn

Some walkers brought their dogs wtih them, Picture: Simon HornSome walkers brought their dogs wtih them, Picture: Simon Horn

Dawdle with Donkeys. Picture: Simon HornDawdle with Donkeys. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth suffer fourth consecutive loss at Queens Park, Paignton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Dawdle for Donkeys fundraising walk

Walkers enjoying fantastic clifftop views. Picture: Simon Horn

Sam, six, completes library book track challenge

Sam, six, is the latest youngster to complete the book track challenge. Picture: Sidmouth Library

New task force will make Devon’s plan to tackle climate change

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC

The hills are alive in Honiton as The Sound of Music comes to the stage

The Von Trapp family in Honiton Community Theatre Company's production of The Sound of Music. Picture: Lewis Law
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists