News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Gruesome discovery of dead dolphin on Sidmouth beach

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:27 PM January 13, 2022
The dead dolphin on Jacob's Ladder beach

The dead dolphin on Jacob's Ladder beach - Credit: Julie Adams

A walker on Jacob's Ladder Beach in Sidmouth made a gruesome discovery - the headless and partly decomposed body of a dolphin.

Julie Adams was out on the beach at 1pm this afternoon (Thursday, January 13) when she spotted the dead marine mammal washed up on the shore.

She reported it to East Devon District Council and the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) which documents each incident and, where possible, investigates the cause of death.

Julie told the Herald that the CISP had confirmed that the creature was a common dolphin, but said it is too badly decomposed for them to take samples for a post-mortem investigation.

The CISP believe the dolphin died at sea and was then scavenged by other marine creatures. 



East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

east devon car park

Proposals by East Devon Council for car park price hike

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
east devon money

East Devon residents set to pay more council tax next financial year

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Opinion

'What other investment can make £71,000 a year?'

Mike Dibble

person
Axminster High Street

Four Devon locations make 'worst places to live' list for 2022

Paul Jones

person