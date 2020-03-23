Coronavirus: decision postponed on Sidmouth Classic Car Show

Sidmouth classic car show. Ref shs 39 19TI 1089. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There is uncertainty over this year’s Sidmouth Classic Car Show because of the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 19, and the organisers say they will not know for several months whether it might be possible to go ahead with it.

They have decided not to make a decision now, but to wait until the middle of June.

Mike Lavers from the organising team said: “The most important thing is to keep everyone safe and minimise the risk to the people attending the event.

“Sadly, many of the classic car owners and our wonderful marshals and helpers fall into the ‘high risk’ age range.

“In the meantime, we are not accepting any further entries to the event and we are holding the cheques that we have recently received until the situation is clearer.”

The annual show at the cricket field is organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Crash Box and Classic Car Club of Devon, and last year attracted around 8,000 people.