Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer (c) copyright newzulu.com

A deer has been killed by a uncontrolled dog on Harpford Common.

The RSPB reported that a roe deer was attacked and killed by a dog, described as a red setter with a thick black collar.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on Tuesday 22 October.

The dog was reportedly running loose with the owners nowhere to be seen.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the owner of this dog who we expect will live locally to Sidmouth or Newton Poppleford.

"With all dogs, if the owners cannot keep them close by and under control, they must keep their dogs on a lead so that more wildlife is not harmed."

Anyone with information about this dog or the incident should email environmentalhealth@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01395 517456.