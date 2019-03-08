Advanced search

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

PUBLISHED: 14:25 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 05 November 2019

A deer has been killed by a uncontrolled dog on Harpford Common.

The RSPB reported that a roe deer was attacked and killed by a dog, described as a red setter with a thick black collar.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on Tuesday 22 October.

The dog was reportedly running loose with the owners nowhere to be seen.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the owner of this dog who we expect will live locally to Sidmouth or Newton Poppleford.

"With all dogs, if the owners cannot keep them close by and under control, they must keep their dogs on a lead so that more wildlife is not harmed."

Anyone with information about this dog or the incident should email environmentalhealth@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01395 517456.

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Ottery’s young barrellers ready for another ‘awesome’ evening of Tar Barrels

Ottery Tar Barrel sub committee with Barrel Rollers of the year 2018 ,Will Creek,Baden Strawbridge,Hayley Blackmore and Barnaby Hardwick. Ref sho 44 19TI 3133. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew



