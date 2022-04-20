Defending Kyiv: pictures and talk by photojournalist who spent time in Ukraine

A Sidmouth photo-journalist who spent six weeks in Ukraine documenting the war with Russia is giving a talk on his experiences next week.

Iain Burns will be displaying his photos at Kennaway House and describing his time spent with the citizens of Ukraine as they defended the city of Kyiv.

He arrived in February just before the start of the Russian invasion and managed to reach the front lines at the nearby cities of Irpin and Bucha, witnessing for himself many of the events that were broadcast on television around the world as the attacks intensified.

Soldiers defending the city of Kyiv - Credit: Iain Burns

He told the Herald: “I based myself in the centre of Kyiv because all the press were convinced that if Putin was going to invade, the tanks would be rolling down the main street. As it progressed the war was on the outskirts about 12 kilometres away. Actually getting out there was not easy at first, the restrictions on the press were put in because citizens were reluctant to have photos taken because of geo-locations on photography. A Russian saboteur could take a picture next to a tank and email it to Russia and it would be bombed.”

Ukrainian soldiers defending Kyiv - Credit: Iain Burns

Ukrainian soldiers defending the city of Kyiv - Credit: Iain Burns

He met the Ukrainian soldiers who ‘stood guard, dug in, courageously fought and helped to secure the city limits’, and described how some who were in large, well-organised groups were cheerful and confident, while the small group of 12 manning the checkpoint at Bucha were extremely nervous.

The mass evacuation across a makeshift bridge in Irpin - Credit: Iain Burns

He also witnessed and photographed the mass evacuation from Irpin across a makeshift bridge built to replace the one blown up by the Russian forces.

This man had rescued a cat, even though he was not a cat lover - Credit: Iain Burns

Iain told the Herald: “Twice I didn’t think I was going to come back. Once when they said they were doing to absolutely blitzkrieg Kyiv, 80 per cent of the press left, I decided to stay because I went there for that one reason and I was prepared to take the risk – but it didn’t happen.”

The second time was just inside Irpin when he came within 200 metres of a gunfight.

One of Iain Burns's images of Ukraine - Credit: Iain Burns

Iain Burns - Credit: Iain Burns

Iain will be at Kennaway House on Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday 27, giving a short talk before inviting questions from the audience. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Admission is £10, to be paid in cash on the door, and half of the proceeds will go to Ukrainian families he met during his stay. Anyone wanting to attend should contact Iain to let him know which evening they will be coming: email iainb59@gmail.com or call 07863 530113 between 4pm and 6pm.

Ukrainian soldiers smile for the camera - Credit: Iain Burns



