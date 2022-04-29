News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Defibrillator appeal by Woolbrook businesses

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:00 PM April 29, 2022
Lynne Maxwell, Roger Constable and Teresa Loynd

Lynne Maxwell, Roger Constable and Teresa Loynd - Credit: Teresa Loynd

A potentially life-saving defibrillator will soon be installed in Sidmouth’s Woolbrook Road, following a fundraising campaign by two local businesses. 

Woolbrook News and nearby chiropodist Roger Constable have both made contributions themselves and are collecting donations from customers to buy the defibrillator at a cost of £1,066. 

Teresa Loynd of Woolbrook News said: “Lynne Maxwell of Sidmouth Living with Cancer first suggested the idea to Roger, and Roger mentioned it to me.   

“We have received a great response so far but we need a little more money to purchase the defibrillator.   

“It will be positioned outside Woolbrook News and registered with the ambulance service.   

“If it saves one life it will be money well spent and hopefully give some peace of mind to people living in the Woolbrook area that there is one close by which can be used.  

“A big thank you to everyone who has contributed so far.” 

