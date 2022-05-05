Defibrillator appeal nears its target

Fundraising for a potentially life-saving defibrillator in Woolbrook Road has almost reached its target.

Two local businesses, Woolbrook News and nearby chiropodist Roger Constable, have set out to raise the necessary £1,066.

Both made their own contributions, and invited donations from the public.

Teresa Loynd from Woolbrook News told the Herald this week that they are now just a few hundred pounds short of the full amount needed.

The idea of buying a defibrillator for the Woolbrook area was first suggested by Lynne Maxwell of Sidmouth Living with Cancer.

She said: “I thought it would be such a good idea because of all these shops and so many people around, and I talked to Roger and Teresa about it.

“They came up with this and I thought, well, that’s absolutely wonderful.”

“I’m so grateful to everybody who’s contributed and so happy for the community that we’re going to get the defibrillator.”

Roger said: “I had recently been on a medical emergencies procedure course and this was part of the training. I discussed the matter with Teresa and it got underway.

“We put in money to kick it off and the response has been amazing. Everyone has been very generous.

“I had details from the trainer about good discounts on the machine, but a local supplier came up with an even better deal, and donated. This will be an asset to the local area and if we save even one life it will be worthwhile. Thank you to all the people who have supported the fund.”

Teresa said: ““We have received a great response so far but we need a little more money.

“The defibrillator will be positioned outside Woolbrook News and registered with the ambulance service.

“If it saves one life it will be money well spent, and hopefully give some peace of mind to people living in the Woolbrook area that there is one close by which can be used.”

Sidmouth already has defibrillators in several locations, but not all have 24-hour access.

They are installed at the Cricket Club, Football Club, Market Place, The Arches, the swimming pool, the Sport and Leisure Centre, the Conservative Club, Trumps Court, Sidbury Village Hall and Sidford Social Hall.