Dee Cowell demonstrates her techniques to the Sidmouth Society of Artists

Dee Cowell and her painting. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists Sidmouth Society of Artists

Visiting artist advised the group to ‘be bold’, ‘put your colours on’, and look for shapes hidden in the background wash

Dee Cowell gave a demonstration to the Sidmouth Society of Artists at Kennaway House in March.

She began by saying she had no idea what she might finish with, but put a background wash of vivid yellows, reds and rose pink watercolours on to a canvas, which was prepared with acrylic modelling paste, and then leaving it to dry.

Dee showed how to paint eyes and fur using different techniques, which took more precision and made the group look closely at the subject.

She then returned to the original painting, now dry, and invited the group to look at the shapes hidden in the paint.

She teased out images of hummingbirds and flowers.

Society member Ann England said: “She made us see the value of really looking at the painting and letting it show us what to paint. I wonder whether we would be brave enough to try this?”