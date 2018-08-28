Advanced search

Sidmouth finance specialist appoints Sidmouth woman as chair for England and Wales

PUBLISHED: 06:55 30 January 2019

Denese Molyneux. Picture: STEP

Denese Molyneux. Picture: STEP

Archant

A Sidmouth finance specialist has been appointed into a national role, covering England and Wales.

Denese Molyneux has become STEP’s chair for England and Wales - a global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning.

It’s the largest STEP region with more than 7,000 members across 25 branches.

Denese first became involved in financial services in 1997, and ten years later set up her own company, Molyneux Financial Planning. She helps her clients identify, achieve and maintain their financial objectives, so that they can live their lives without fear of running out of money, and their assets can pass to their families or other chosen beneficiaries in a tax-efficient manner.

She has a particular interest in working with elderly and vulnerable clients, as well as rural family businesses.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

