Sidmouth finance specialist appoints Sidmouth woman as chair for England and Wales

Denese Molyneux. Picture: STEP Archant

A Sidmouth finance specialist has been appointed into a national role, covering England and Wales.

Denese Molyneux has become STEP’s chair for England and Wales - a global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning.

It’s the largest STEP region with more than 7,000 members across 25 branches.

Denese first became involved in financial services in 1997, and ten years later set up her own company, Molyneux Financial Planning. She helps her clients identify, achieve and maintain their financial objectives, so that they can live their lives without fear of running out of money, and their assets can pass to their families or other chosen beneficiaries in a tax-efficient manner.

She has a particular interest in working with elderly and vulnerable clients, as well as rural family businesses.