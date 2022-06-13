Designs revealed for Sidmouth play park improvements

Designs for the long-awaited improvements at two Sidmouth play parks have been finalised, and local children are now being asked for their views.

The town council has been planning the revamp of The Ham and Long Park play areas for more than two years, and had set aside around £100,000 to pay for them.

The project was held up by a shortage of contractors following the Covid pandemic, and other factors beyond the council’s control.

But a contractor has now been appointed and hopes to remodel the parks and install the new equipment by the end of July, provided no further delays arise.

Artist's impression of the new layout and equipment at the Long Park play area - Credit: Outdoor Play People

During the preliminary planning stage, children and young people at local schools were asked what equipment and facilities they would like to see. Parents were also invited to give feedback.

An artist's impression of how The Ham play park will look - Credit: Outdoor Play People

The council has been working with the contractor to make sure their designs reflected the views and wishes of the local community, and artist’s impressions have now been produced to show how the parks are likely to look. The images show the layout of the parks and the new equipment, but details including seating and shelter may vary slightly, and planting will take some time.

The images have been circulated to local schools, in a move the council described as ‘an important step demonstrating the value of their previous contributions and to let them know their voices are important in the local decision-making process.”

Town councillors Louise Cole and Denise Bickley, both members of the youth provision working group, have been steering the play parks project. In a joint statement they said: “We are really excited to see the final plans for this ahead of the building of these two new parks. This project comes at a time when children and parents value outdoor play spaces more than ever in helping children to have fun benefiting from both physical and mental wellbeing. We have been pushing hard for these projects to be delivered and are very hopeful that there will be no further delays. The Council is hoping that the designs will create a buzz of excitement and something to look forward to very soon with play spaces to be proud of and have fun in.”