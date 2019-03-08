Tour of Britain could be set for Devon return in 2020

The Tour of Britain could be coming back to Devon in 2020.

It has already been confirmed that the 2020 race will visit Cornwall for the first time when its grand depart takes place on Sunday, September 6.

The race will see riders travelling on a 170km route through the Cornish countryside, ending in Bodmin, subject to final approval in November.

The eight day stage race will run until September 13 and no further announcements have been made by organisers as to the location of the other seven stages

However, Devon County Council is in negotiations with organisers over the possibility of hosting another Devon stage.

UCI regulations state that the daily limit for a transfer from between stages is two hours of road travel, which includes the total transit time from hotel to the start in the morning and from the finish to the hotel in the evening.

If the regulation is applied, then Stage 2 would have to start in either Devon or Somerset.

The Tour has visited Devon ten times in the last 13 years, with the county hosting starts and finishes annually between 2009 and 2014, and stages in 2016 and 2018.

The 2018 stage took place over 175km from Cranbrook to Barnstaple and saw Australian Cameron Meyer beat breakaway companion Alessandro Tonelli in a sprint after the pair had been a part of the stage's five-man escape group that went clear in the opening 15 kilometres.

Devon County Council spent £220,000 on bringing the Tour to the region, with at least 200,000 people turning out to cheer on the riders and £4million of extra spending generated in the county.

When the race came to Devon in 2018, Heath Harvey, CEO of race organisers Sweetspot, said that the packed crowds that line the routes and the support of the county council means that the Tour of Britain is always looking to come back to Devon.

The Tour of Britain is British Cycling's premier road cycling event and the most prestigious race in Britain, and is shown live on ITV4 and Eurosport as well as being broadcast in 190 countries worldwide.

Announcing the Cornish stage, Cllr Bob Egerton, portfolio holder for planning and economy at Cornwall Council, said: "We are honoured and excited that Cornwall is hosting the first stage of Britain's biggest cycling event on September 6, 2020.