Advanced search

Tour of Britain could be set for Devon return in 2020

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 October 2019

Could the Tour of Britain be returning to Devon in 2020? Picture: Matt Smart

Could the Tour of Britain be returning to Devon in 2020? Picture: Matt Smart

Archant

The Tour of Britain could be coming back to Devon in 2020.

It has already been confirmed that the 2020 race will visit Cornwall for the first time when its grand depart takes place on Sunday, September 6.

The race will see riders travelling on a 170km route through the Cornish countryside, ending in Bodmin, subject to final approval in November.

The eight day stage race will run until September 13 and no further announcements have been made by organisers as to the location of the other seven stages

However, Devon County Council is in negotiations with organisers over the possibility of hosting another Devon stage.

UCI regulations state that the daily limit for a transfer from between stages is two hours of road travel, which includes the total transit time from hotel to the start in the morning and from the finish to the hotel in the evening.

If the regulation is applied, then Stage 2 would have to start in either Devon or Somerset.

The Tour has visited Devon ten times in the last 13 years, with the county hosting starts and finishes annually between 2009 and 2014, and stages in 2016 and 2018.

The 2018 stage took place over 175km from Cranbrook to Barnstaple and saw Australian Cameron Meyer beat breakaway companion Alessandro Tonelli in a sprint after the pair had been a part of the stage's five-man escape group that went clear in the opening 15 kilometres.

Devon County Council spent £220,000 on bringing the Tour to the region, with at least 200,000 people turning out to cheer on the riders and £4million of extra spending generated in the county.

When the race came to Devon in 2018, Heath Harvey, CEO of race organisers Sweetspot, said that the packed crowds that line the routes and the support of the county council means that the Tour of Britain is always looking to come back to Devon.

The Tour of Britain is British Cycling's premier road cycling event and the most prestigious race in Britain, and is shown live on ITV4 and Eurosport as well as being broadcast in 190 countries worldwide.

Announcing the Cornish stage, Cllr Bob Egerton, portfolio holder for planning and economy at Cornwall Council, said:  "We are honoured and excited that Cornwall is hosting the first stage of Britain's biggest cycling event on September 6, 2020.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 60s apartments development opens in Ottery

Tumbling Weir retirement complex opens, Picture Kate Patton, Moya Catney, Donald Dean Sam Burley,Beryl Scurrt, Suzanne Dean,Roger Giles. Yvonne Sene and Louise Daly. Picture: McCarthy and Stone�s

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Beer spot on to make Devon Premier Cup progress

Football on pitch

Sidmouth runners tackle the Minster Challenge

Terry Bewes, Suzi Rockey, Debbie Marriott, Kate Marriott and Don Cawthera before the start of The Minster Challenge. Picture: Sidmouth Running Club

Sidmouth October County Prize joy for Catherine Walden

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth U15 girls impress in meeting with Devonport/Tavistock

The Sidmouth RFC U13 girls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists