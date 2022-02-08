News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

East Devon tops most vaccinated chart

Logo Icon

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Published: 10:04 AM February 8, 2022
east devon

A man receiving his Covid booster - Credit: Steven Cornfield

East Devon is one of the most vaccinated counties in Devon. 

The take up of the third Covid jab in East Devon is over 73 per cent, making it one of the highest in Devon, and sixth-highest in England.  

Teignbridge, Torridge, Mid Devon and the South Hams also all rank highly at around 72 per cent, while North Devon also comes in above the national average. 

east devon

Covid booster table from Friday, Feburary 5 - Credit: LDRS

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA, said: “The evidence is clear – the vaccine helps to protect us all against the effects of covid-19 and the booster is offering high levels of protection from hospitalisation and death in the most vulnerable members of our society. 

“The pandemic is not over yet and the vaccine is the best way to increase your protection against the serious consequences of this virus – please book your appointment for your first, second or third vaccine without delay.” 

East Devon News

Don't Miss

M5 29 to 28 north GSV

Police appeal after man, 33, killed in M5 collision with HGV

Paul Jones

person
M5 29 to 28 north GSV

M5 in Devon closed after 'police-led' incident

Paul Jones

person
Archive photo of Silver Jubilee street party at Peaslands Road in 1977.

Chamber announces street party for Platinum Jubilee

Philippa Davies

person
M5 junctions 29 to 28

Pedestrian killed after being struck by lorry on M5

Paul Jones

person