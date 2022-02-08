East Devon tops most vaccinated chart

East Devon is one of the most vaccinated counties in Devon.

The take up of the third Covid jab in East Devon is over 73 per cent, making it one of the highest in Devon, and sixth-highest in England.

Teignbridge, Torridge, Mid Devon and the South Hams also all rank highly at around 72 per cent, while North Devon also comes in above the national average.

Covid booster table from Friday, Feburary 5 - Credit: LDRS

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA, said: “The evidence is clear – the vaccine helps to protect us all against the effects of covid-19 and the booster is offering high levels of protection from hospitalisation and death in the most vulnerable members of our society.

“The pandemic is not over yet and the vaccine is the best way to increase your protection against the serious consequences of this virus – please book your appointment for your first, second or third vaccine without delay.”