News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Devon Air Ambulance grounded after crash damage

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 4:29 PM January 10, 2022
Updated: 4:52 PM January 10, 2022
Devon Air Ambulance

GDAAS in the air by Airbus Helicopters - Credit: Cotswold Photography

Devon Air Ambulance has been grounded at Devon hospital after sustaining damage during a rescue. 

Since Saturday, January 8, Devon Air Ambulance helicopter H145 has been parked at Derriford Hospital after sustaining damage during an operation on Dartmoor. The aircraft skid was damaged during landing on the moor, probably as a result of impact with a sub-surface rock; the damage only became apparent after the patient was at Derriford Hospital.

Devon Air Ambulance is working with Airbus Helicopters to ensure the aircraft is repaired, moved from the Derriford Helipad and back online as soon as possible.

it's anticipated to be repaired tomorrow (Jan 11), and flown back to Exeter Airport, where it will then remain offline for 2-3 days for planned maintenance.

In the meantime, the charity's EC135 Helicopter (weather permitting) and their two rapid response, Critical Care Cars will continue to deliver urgent medical help across the county.


East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stan Bagwell with his fishing boat, the Martha D.

Stan Bagwell - a tribute to 'one of Sidmouth's characters'

Mary Bagwell

Logo Icon
Airplane crash-landed at Exeter airport

Plane crash at Exeter Airport, after landing gear fails

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Star trails and a lone shooting star from the Perseids meteor shower. It is one of the brightest an

Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Section of the Byes called Bramble Bank

'Dog walkers and cyclists both need to be aware...'

Mike Dibble

person