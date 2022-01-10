Devon Air Ambulance grounded after crash damage

Devon Air Ambulance has been grounded at Devon hospital after sustaining damage during a rescue.

Since Saturday, January 8, Devon Air Ambulance helicopter H145 has been parked at Derriford Hospital after sustaining damage during an operation on Dartmoor. The aircraft skid was damaged during landing on the moor, probably as a result of impact with a sub-surface rock; the damage only became apparent after the patient was at Derriford Hospital.

Devon Air Ambulance is working with Airbus Helicopters to ensure the aircraft is repaired, moved from the Derriford Helipad and back online as soon as possible.

it's anticipated to be repaired tomorrow (Jan 11), and flown back to Exeter Airport, where it will then remain offline for 2-3 days for planned maintenance.

In the meantime, the charity's EC135 Helicopter (weather permitting) and their two rapid response, Critical Care Cars will continue to deliver urgent medical help across the county.



