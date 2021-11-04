Cops caught taking flight to climate conference

A number of Devon and Cornwall Police officers flew to Glasgow on a short-haul flight for the COP26 event rather than using a train or bus.

Around 200 officers from the local force are among the approximately 10,000 deployed for the climate change conference.

The cost of the policing operation is around £100 million and is the biggest ever deployment in UK history - even higher than the G7 summit in Cornwall and the London Olympics.

Several officers took scheduled flights to Scotland rather than using other forms of transport. However, a spokesperson said: “The majority travelled up in cars and vans.”

There has been much criticism of attendees using short-haul flights to travel to a conference aimed at limiting climate change.

Environmental campaigners are seeking government funding to improve rail infrastructure and reduce air traffic

A recent report from Greenpeace and the OBC-Transeuropa think tank said flying produces approximately five times more CO2 than other forms of transport.



