News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Cops caught taking flight to climate conference

Logo Icon

Philip Churm, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:48 PM November 4, 2021
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: LDRS

A number of Devon and Cornwall Police officers flew to Glasgow on a short-haul flight for the COP26 event rather than using a train or bus.

Around 200 officers from the local force are among the approximately 10,000 deployed for the climate change conference.

The cost of the policing operation is around £100 million and is the biggest ever deployment in UK history - even higher than the G7 summit in Cornwall and the London Olympics. 

Several officers took scheduled flights to Scotland rather than using other forms of transport.  However, a spokesperson said: “The majority travelled up in cars and vans.” 

There has been much criticism of attendees using short-haul flights to travel to a conference aimed at limiting climate change.  

Environmental campaigners are seeking government funding to improve rail infrastructure and reduce air traffic

A recent report from Greenpeace and the OBC-Transeuropa think tank said flying produces approximately five times more CO2 than other forms of transport.  


Most Read

  1. 1 Ottery entrepreneur in the running for national business award
  2. 2 What is the true cost of Brexit for our farmers and our food supply?
  3. 3 Council tax scammer foiled by elderly Sidmouth lady
  1. 4 Date announced for late-night Christmas shopping event in Sidmouth
  2. 5 Get fired up for the return of Sidbury's big display this Saturday
  3. 6 Ottery gears up to roll out the barrels again
  4. 7 Kirsteen climbs mountain to help England strike gold
  5. 8 Sidmouth's community champion to switch on town's Christmas lights
  6. 9 New £14m Sidmouth Beach Management Scheme takes major step forward
  7. 10 Valuable advice for farmers as shake-up of payments looms
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

digger underwater

Flood project construction vehicles end up in deep water

Adam Manning

person
jWooden shed used as community centre

Ottery charity Feoffee refused permission for affordable flats plan

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Fire and police vehicles attend incident in Sidmouth

Immigration suspect arrested after fire in empty Sidmouth shop

Philippa Davies

person
Enormous waves crashed along Sidmouth seafront after very windy conditions and high tides. Picture b

Let's have a jab at the protection racket as Covid debate continues

Mike Dibble

Logo Icon