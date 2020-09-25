Police urge compliance with latest Covid-19 rules

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are prepared to enforce the stricter Covid-19 regulations brought in this week – but hope they will not have to.

They are appealing to the public to comply with the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

From Thursday, September 24, all hospitality, leisure and entertainment venues must close by 10pm.

Face coverings must be worn in most indoor settings, including at shops and other businesses, entertainment venues, places of worship, and on public transport.

Fines of £200 can be imposed on people breaking the ‘rule of six’ or not wearing a face covering.

Police will work with other authorities to make sure businesses trade within the rules, and the public keep to the social distancing regulations.

But they say they would rather ‘engage, educate and encourage’ people than impose fines.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “The South West has one of the lowest infection rates in the country but we cannot afford to be complacent now.

“Nationally the infection rate is rising rapidly and we must continue to work together to keep everyone safe.

“It is critical that the public takes the time to understand the regulations and take personal responsibility for their actions.”

On the ‘rule of six’, he said: “In circumstances where individuals are clearly and blatantly breaching the legislation, particularly at large parties or where antisocial behaviour or disorder is present, enforcement can be expected.

“We remain in difficult and testing times and the overall test of success is not in the volume of enforcement but in compliance as this is critical for us to reduce the transmission of infection.

“It is of vital importance that that people respect the change in the law; I hope that we do not need to enforce the legislation and people understand the importance of the measures put in place to keep us all safe.

“The pandemic has not gone away and everyone must play their part to protect themselves, their families and our communities.”

People can report people breaking the rules by visiting https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact/. Police say they will ‘consider the most appropriate response and will target the most problematic behaviour’.