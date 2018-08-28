Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 9,000 badgers culled in Devon this autumn, DEFRA says

PUBLISHED: 11:32 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 19 December 2018

No caption needed.

No caption needed.

Archant

A total of 9,077 badgers were killed during control operations conducted in 12 areas of Devon over two months in the autumn.

According to a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) report on badger control operations, a total of 4,375 were killed by controlled shooting while 4,702 by cage-trapping across the county between September 3 and November 1.

Earlier this year, DEFRA announced Natural England had licensed farmers and landowners to carry out badger disease control in Devon.

When asked, DEFRA and Natural England declined to provide details of where these areas were in Devon.

In the report, Natural England chief scientist Tim Hill said the operations indicate that ‘industry-led badger control continues to deliver the level of effectiveness required by the policy to be confident of achieving disease control benefits’.

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said there had been a 50 per cent fall in the number of new confirmed cattle ‘breakdowns’ in the first areas to trial culls.

She said culling should continue in these areas for the duration of existing licences, lasting one or two years.

‘Effective’ culls should be carried out in 2019 and the following two years in 10 other areas for disease control benefits to be realised, she said.

Control operations were also carried out in areas of Devon in 2018.

The latest figures come after an independent review of the tuberculosis (TB) control strategy found farmers must do more to tackle the spread of the disease between cattle, which is a bigger part of the problem than badgers.

Responding to the new figures, Dominic Dyer, chief executive of the Badger Trust, said the cull was a ‘cruel, costly and ineffective policy’.

“This is the largest destruction of a protected species in living memory and it comes after a record breaking summer heat-wave that has already led to a significant reduction in the badger population in England,” he said.

“By the end of 2018, the Government will have spent more than £50 million of public funds killing more than 67,000 badgers which could push the species to the verge of local extinction in areas of England where it has lived since the Ice Age.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flood warnings for River Otter and Sid

The River Otter is among a number of sites that have a flood warning in place. Picture: Sam Cooper

High street store reopens after a month of closure

Sam Jones and her staff in the newly refurbished Tesco in Sidmouth. Ref shs 49 18TI 6520. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth mum releases children’s book that encourages next generation to protect planet

Sidmouth mum Emily Hobson-Martin and her daughter Maisy with Emily's newly published book. Ref shs 49 18TI 6510. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery animal sanctuary full with dogs left without homes this Christmas

ARC staff with lurchers Romeo and Julie. Ref shs 49 18TI 6328. Picture: Terry Ife

Can you give a dog a home this Christmas?

Benji the collie cross at ARC. Ref shs 49 18TI 6382. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Wolfie speeds to super sponsorship and now has ‘top team’ backing

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

Pleasee hat-trick fires SOHC ladies’ 1st XI into last eight of Devon Trophy

SOHC ladies 2nds in a Devon Cup tie. Ref shsp 51 18TI 6716. Picture: Terry Ife

First ever Ottery Santa run attracts 47 entries

Participants lined up for the first ever Ottery Santa Run. Picture: Terry Blackler

Sidford Road cleared after collision

Sidford Road, between Manstone Lane and Primley Road. Picture: Google.

Use ambulance service wisely - 10 most inappropriate 999 calls revealed

Ambulance. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists