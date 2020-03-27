Devon charity could lose £1milllion in fundraising revenue due to Covid-19 pandemic

Hospiscare patient Bob with nurse Rachel on the ward.

A Devon charity is urgently appealing to the community after losing a predicted £1million due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospiscare provides specialist end-of-life care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families across Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

During these difficult weeks, the charity is asking for people in the community to support their local hospice which continues to keep its doors open during the current crisis.

The charity is a vital part of the local healthcare system and cares for around 2,500 local people every year through its specialist ward in Exeter and its community nursing services that allow patients to be cared for at home.

Hospiscare supports local families through some of the most difficult times in their lives, but it can only do this with the support of the community.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK and the impact of the Government’s guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus is having a significant impact on Hospiscare.

Hospiscare receives just 15 per cent of its funding from the NHS and relies on fundraising to run its vital service.

The charity has now had to cancel its fundraising events for the foreseeable future as well as closing its charity shops.

Andrew Randall, chief executive of Hospiscare, said: “We are calling on our community to help us; we need them more than ever before. We have lost all income from our fundraising events and public facing activities, including our shops.

“We are likely to have a loss of over £1million by the end of June. We of course understand that everyone is in the same situation and people must prioritise their family, but if anyone has the financial ability to give to Hospiscare we are asking for your help - and to donate today.

“Thank you to everyone continuing to support us and our wonderful team who are doing an incredible job keeping our services going in this difficult time.”

Join the charity’s weekly prize draw by visiting hospiscarelottery.co.uk/play-now or make a donation by visiting hospiscare.co.uk or by calling 01392 688020.