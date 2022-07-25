Force investigating 'partially-clothed' dating pic in police gear

The picture is understood to have been posted on the Tinder dating app - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A profile on a dating app featuring a 'partially-clothed male in police equipment' has prompted an investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police says it is looking into whether the person featured in the picture, which has been circulating on social media, is a serving officer.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of an image currently circulating on social media that appears to show a partially-clothed make in police equipment, that is being used as a profile on a dating app.

"We are working with the Force Professional Standards Department and enquiries continue to establish if this individual is a serving police officer."

It is understood the picture was posted on the internet dating app, Tinder.