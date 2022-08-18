Trainees 'kickstart' their careers

Kickstart trainees have received certificates for completing their six-month apprenticeship with Devon County Council.

A group of 12 young people took up trainee roles with Devon County Council through the government funded Kickstart scheme, which was designed to enable 18-24 year-olds to receive an apprenticeship.

Five of the apprentices trained as park rangers at Stover Country Park and the Grand Western Canal Country Park, while the remainder worked in administrative based roles in a variety of departments at the county council.

Half of the trainees also underwent a 10-week course learning about Devon County Council, improving their interview and CV writing skills as well as other skills relating to employability.

Four trainees were directly supported into their Kickstarts by Devon Youth Hub. They included Jake Banbury.

Jake said: “The Job Centre recommended that I visit the Youth Hub to help me with my CV and cover letters. We had a look at applications and the Kickstart course was one of the things to go for. I’ve realised I can apply for more jobs and be better prepared for interviews, and I don’t feel so nervous now. For anyone aged 16-24 who needs help to find work or training I would definitely recommend them to come to the Youth Hub. I felt really honoured and pleased to get my certificate. It’s a good start to something new.”

Rhian Hawthorne, Devon Youth Hub co-ordinator, said: "Employing our Kickstart trainee, Jake, has been amazing for the service. Jake’s friendly nature has meant that all our young people, parents, and other visitors to the Youth Hub and Exeter Works have been welcomed to the centre in a warm and relatable way. He has helped the service with the way it communicates with members of the public through identifying areas where the service can improve messaging and make it clearer to more people.

"As a disability confident employer, supporting young people with additional needs is really important to us. Jake is a good example of the benefits of having an inclusive team. We have seen him grow in confidence and improve his work skills. Jake has also helped me learn new ways of working with staff and with young people who use the Youth Hub. The Kickstart experience has been invaluable."

More than 400 young people across Devon have taken part in the Kickstart scheme.