Highway officers investigate flooding of Ottery road

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard Archant

Flash flooding along one of Ottery's main routes has been caused by a blocked drainage pipe.

Devon County Council's highway team has carried out an investigation near Mill Street and Victoria Terrace after the road began to flood on Monday (September 9).

Water has entered properties along the road and police have closed off routes due to the condition of the road.

Ottery police warned drivers to 'avoid' Ottery due to the weather conditions.

South West Water, which owns the pipe, has been approached for comment.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "A highways team investigated the flooding in the Mill Street/ Victoria Terrace area and determined that a South West Water drainage pipe is blocked.

"We erected signs asking drivers to slow right down as the water is affecting nearby properties."

The Environment Agency has urged drivers not to drive through flood water and issued guidance.