News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Delays on Sidmouth road for Devon County Show

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:04 PM July 1, 2022
Updated: 1:44 PM July 1, 2022
sidmouth devon county show

The A3052 outside Westpoint Arena. - Credit: Google Maps.

Traffic delays are expected on Sidmouth road this weekend as the Devon County Show returns to Westpoint Arena. 

As thousands flock to the show, delays are expected on the A3052, A379 and A376 northbound in the morning heading to the show, and southbound at 5.30pm, when the show ends. 

The Devon County Show started yesterday (June 30) and finishes tomorrow (July 2).The Stagecoach No9 service which travels to Sidmouth on the A3052 is also expected to be busier than normal with delays expected.

Drivers are being warned of congestion on and around Sandygate and Clyst St Mary roundabouts, as well as the A3052, A376 heading into Exeter and the Exmouth road around Darts Farm and Topsham (A379). 

Delays will likely come throughout the day and during Friday rush hour, between 5pm and 6pm.

Gates for the show open: Thursday & Friday - 7.30am - 6.30pm and on Saturday - 7.30am - 6pm.

East Devon News
Sidmouth News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

Fuel pump

Opinion

The week that was in Sidmouth - fuel station changes and national TV...

Mike Dibble

person
Sidbury Primary School's May Queen and King, Millie and Ernie

Sidbury pupils celebrate May Day in June

Philippa Davies

person
The Reverend Lydia Cook who has been the vicar at St Marys since last year

Opinion

In conversation with St Mary's Churches first female vicar

Ottery St Mary Friends of Phyllis Baxter Action Group

Author Picture Icon
Some of Harpford's flower arrangers outside St Gregory's Church

Church flower festival flourishes again after two 'lost' years

Philippa Davies

person