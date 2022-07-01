Delays on Sidmouth road for Devon County Show

Traffic delays are expected on Sidmouth road this weekend as the Devon County Show returns to Westpoint Arena.

As thousands flock to the show, delays are expected on the A3052, A379 and A376 northbound in the morning heading to the show, and southbound at 5.30pm, when the show ends.

The Devon County Show started yesterday (June 30) and finishes tomorrow (July 2).The Stagecoach No9 service which travels to Sidmouth on the A3052 is also expected to be busier than normal with delays expected.

Drivers are being warned of congestion on and around Sandygate and Clyst St Mary roundabouts, as well as the A3052, A376 heading into Exeter and the Exmouth road around Darts Farm and Topsham (A379).

Delays will likely come throughout the day and during Friday rush hour, between 5pm and 6pm.

Gates for the show open: Thursday & Friday - 7.30am - 6.30pm and on Saturday - 7.30am - 6pm.