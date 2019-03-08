Advanced search

District council warned to prepare for electric future

PUBLISHED: 17:01 06 April 2019

Ottery must prepare for a future with electric cars. Ref sho 13 19TI 1169. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery must prepare for a future with electric cars. Ref sho 13 19TI 1169. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The district council has said it is working to ensure it is ready for the growth in the number of electric cars.

The government has set a target of 2040 for all new vehicles to be electric and Ottery’s traffic committee has warned it is a challenge for the town.

A district council spokesman said it is not yet clear in which kind of charging equipment is best to invest.

“However, we are working closely with Highways England, Devon County Council and other District Councils with the objective of developing appropriate, and compatible, infrastructure across the region to support and encourage the uptake of ultra-low emission vehicles over the next couple of years,” said the spokesman. “We are currently awaiting the outcome of an application for funding from central government – which is already overdue. We are confident that we will be able to deliver something within the council’s car parks over the next couple of years to meet the needs of our visitors, businesses and residents.”

