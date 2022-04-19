News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Devon families successful in primary school applications

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:10 PM April 19, 2022
More than 99 per cent of Devon families have won a place in one of their preferred primary schools this September.

Figures published today (Tuesday, April 19) reveal that 7,242 applications were made across the county.

And 7,189 families have been offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

The new figures show that 97 per cent of the families who applied to Devon County Council for a place in a county primary have got their first preference.

Another 2.1 per cent were offered their second preference and 0.2 per cent their third preference.

Parents will be notified of their places today and the county council’s admissions team will be available to deal with enquiries supported by the schools team at Devon’s Customer Service Centre.

Devon County Council’s cabinet member for schools, Andrew Leadbetter, said: “We have been working hard to expand the number of places that are available and it is therefore very gratifying that we have been able to accommodate the vast majority of children in their preferred school.

“Our teams have managed a high number of applications and finalised the allocation of places ahead of the national deadline.

“This is a testament to the hard work of the dedicated staff who work in our admissions and school place planning teams and the partnership and cooperation we have received from the headteachers and governors of Devon’s primary schools.”

Devon

