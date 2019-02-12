Advanced search

Chinese TV at Sidmouth Devon for Europe Event

PUBLISHED: 17:15 26 February 2019

Anthea Simmons, Devon for Europe spokesperson, being interviewed by Chinese television. Picture: Chris Bray

Archant

A Chinese TV crew visited Sidmouth to cover the latest Devon for Europe event.

The Devon for Europe rally on Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Chris Bray

The county-wide group which campaigns for a People’s Vote came to the town on Saturday, February 16.

The group set up a street stall in Market Place, attracting attention from passers-by before holding a rally on the seafront, flying EU and Devon flags.

Julian Andrews, who co-organised the event with Terry Riordan, said the Chinese film crew also attended, to film and interview people for a piece about British life which will be syndicated around the world.

They added that they were very pleased with the amount of support they had received, with many new members signing up to the group.

Terry Riordan once again set up a ‘Brexitometer’, which he described as an instant opinion poll.

He said: “It’s a quick way of showing your views about Brexit. Not very scientific, but we encourage as many people as we can to put a sticker against one of a number of questions on the chart. It’s encouraging to see that more and more people want Brexit to be stopped.”

