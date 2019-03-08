Advanced search

Devon Historic Buildings Trust Awards 2019 opens for entries

PUBLISHED: 17:33 24 March 2019

A restored house in Mortonhampstead. Picture: Devon Historic Buildings Trust

Archant

Devon Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) is launching an awards scheme to encourage all those who work with historic buildings.

Every type of build is eligible regardless of size or budget and the entries will be divided into four categories ranging from repairs to regeneration to a whole new build which is on a historic site.

Each entry within the four categories will be judged and the winning project of each category will receive a DHBT Awards plaque.

The owner and the project team that finishes in second will be awarded a certificate of commendation.

Entries can be submitted from Monday March 11 to Monday April 15 via the website www.dhbt.org.uk and all projects must have been completed from within two years of the entry closing date.

Mark Kingscote, Chair of the trust said: “The awards are to celebrate the work that takes place in conserving the historic buildings of Devon. In 2017 when the bi-annual Awards scheme was launched we received a broad range of very interesting projects which demonstrated the quality of workmanship carried out when restoring and finding new uses for some interesting historic buildings in Devon.”

