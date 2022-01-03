Scores of firefighters battle blaze at Devon industrial estate
- Credit: DS Fire & Rescue
Fire crews from across Devon and Somerset were sent to tackle a blaze at an industrial estate yesterday evening (December 3).
Members of the public alerted emergency services to the fire, at the Tiverton Business Park on Lowman Way, at around 6.45pm.
The calls warned crews the fire was 'spreading rapidly', a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
"Twelve fire engines plus specialist appliances including an aerial ladder platform and high volume pump were sent to the scene," they said.
"Police and ambulance colleagues are also in attendance.
"The fire is affecting several businesses used for carpet and flooring, piano and building supplies."
Crews from Appledore, Bideford, Chulmleigh, South Molton, Dawlish, Moretonhampstead, Danes Castle, Bampton, Crediton, Cullompton, Honiton, Sidmouth, Tiverton, Clyst St George, Witheridge, Middlemoor, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), Taunton, Bridgwater, Dulverton, Wellington and Wiveliscombe were sent to the scene.
A 150-metre cordon has been established for public safety and firefighters are working to prevent the fire spreading to other units.