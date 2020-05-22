Devon kids invited to take part in annual school games

Primary school children. Picture: Getti images gpointstudio

Devon’s schoolchildren will still be able to take part in the popular annual school games despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Active Devon, working with partners, has launched the ‘virtual’ games which got under way this with a walk, jog, run challenge starting on this week.

Primary School pupils have 20, 30 and 40 mile targets, while those in secondary schools will aim for 40, 60 and 80 miles.

All those taking part will be able to compete at home, in the garden, or by adhering to social distancing rules and using safe open places, and once a challenge has been completed entries can be submitted on-line.

The virtual games continue through until July 13 and other challenges include the ‘sportshall’ pentathlon, dance, boccia (sock-ia) and the Andy Murray ‘100 volley’ event.

The last event will be a set of family-based challenges which will run throughout the summer holidays.

Lisa Alford from Active Devon said: “Devon’s youngsters love taking part in the School Games, so, even though our normal event can’t go ahead, we wanted to create something virtually.

“Obviously safety is our number one priority, but we have designed this so that all those involved can achieve their targets either at home, in the backyard or garden, at school, or in open spaces near to where they live.

“With the added incentives of some great prizes, I am sure the hundreds of children and their schools will be keen to take part and continue our tradition of friendly rivalry across the county.”

There will be medals, certificates, and special awards for each event, and the school with the highest percentage of pupils taking part will also be recognised.

Every Monday at 10am throughout June a new challenge will be posted on the Active Devon website and each competition will be open for a limited amount of time. Youngsters can take part in as many as they want.

Visit activedevon.org/devonvirtualgames-is-virtually-the-devon-school-games for more details.