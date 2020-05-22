Advanced search

Devon kids invited to take part in annual school games

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 May 2020

Primary school children. Picture: Getti images

Primary school children. Picture: Getti images

gpointstudio

Devon’s schoolchildren will still be able to take part in the popular annual school games despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Active Devon, working with partners, has launched the ‘virtual’ games which got under way this with a walk, jog, run challenge starting on this week.

Primary School pupils have 20, 30 and 40 mile targets, while those in secondary schools will aim for 40, 60 and 80 miles. 

All those taking part will be able to compete at home, in the garden, or by adhering to social distancing rules and using safe open places, and once a challenge has been completed entries can be submitted on-line.

The virtual games continue through until July 13 and other challenges include the ‘sportshall’ pentathlon, dance, boccia (sock-ia) and the Andy Murray ‘100 volley’ event.

The last event will be a set of family-based challenges which will run throughout the summer holidays.

Lisa Alford from Active Devon said: “Devon’s youngsters love taking part in the School Games, so, even though our normal event can’t go ahead, we wanted to create something virtually.

“Obviously safety is our number one priority, but we have designed this so that all those involved can achieve their targets either at home, in the backyard or garden, at school, or in open spaces near to where they live.

“With the added incentives of some great prizes, I am sure the hundreds of children and their schools will be keen to take part and continue our tradition of friendly rivalry across the county.”

There will be medals, certificates, and special awards for each event, and the school with the highest percentage of pupils taking part will also be recognised.

Every Monday at 10am throughout June a new challenge will be posted on the Active Devon website and each competition will be open for a limited amount of time. Youngsters can take part in as many as they want.

Visit activedevon.org/devonvirtualgames-is-virtually-the-devon-school-games for more details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - help is available

Help is avaialble in Sidmouth Ref shs 12 20TI 7829 Picture: Terry Ife

How to work safely in other people’s homes - Government guidance to tradespeople

Full details of what needs to be considered while working in other people's homes, under the Covid-19 restrictions, can be found at www.gov.uk/workingsafely. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - help is available

Help is avaialble in Sidmouth Ref shs 12 20TI 7829 Picture: Terry Ife

How to work safely in other people’s homes - Government guidance to tradespeople

Full details of what needs to be considered while working in other people's homes, under the Covid-19 restrictions, can be found at www.gov.uk/workingsafely. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cranbrook bike ace Mitchell can’t wait for green light to get back on the track

Mitchell Rowe with his hayabusa which is all set for action once drag racing returns. Picture MITCHELL ROWE

Burghley Horse Trials suffer Coronavirus pandemic cancellation

Equestrian picture

Devon kids invited to take part in annual school games

Primary school children. Picture: Getti images

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - help is available

Help is avaialble in Sidmouth Ref shs 12 20TI 7829 Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24