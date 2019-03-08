Bin illegal knives without fear of prosecution – Devon holds knife amnesty week

Some of the knives handed in during the knife amnesty in Devon and Cornwall in 2017. Picture: DCP Archant

‘No good can come of carrying a knife – bin it!’ - that is the message being shared by police chiefs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anyone who wants to dispose of unwanted knives and blades can do so in bins across the county without fear of prosecution until Sunday (March 17).

Knives of any description can be disposed of, including illegal lock knives and ‘zombie’ knives, samurai swords, kitchen knives, unwanted collectibles, replicas and ceremonial items.

Devon and Cornwall Police is supporting a week of action as part of the ongoing national Operation Sceptre, which has the aims of combating knife crime and raising awareness about it.

Most police stations or enquiry offices which are open to the public will have collection bins in which members of the public can deposit items anonymously.

These are located at Truro, Pydar Street; Bodmin, Tollgate Road; St Austell, Palace Road; Camborne, South Terrace; Plymouth, Crownhill and Plymouth Charles Cross; Barnstaple, North Walk; Exeter, Heavitree Road and Torquay, South Street.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine. You’ll get a prison sentence if you’re convicted of carrying a knife more than once.

Superintendent Jeremy Capey said: “Carrying of knives by young people is not endemic in our policing area, and instead tends to be associated with criminal gang activity such as county lines drugs supply which is already actively targeted.

“Any knife taken out of circulation and off the street helps to prevent injuries and deaths.

“The notion of self-defence is not a good reason. If a knife is used in a confrontation the balance of probability is that the person carrying it is more likely to be injured from it themselves.”

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, said: “The latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures show that Devon and Cornwall is the sixth safest police force area out of 43 when it comes to knife crime, and we all have a duty to keep it that way.”

If you are worried that a friend or relative is carrying a knife you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Visit dc.police.uk/PEO for other knife amnesty locations and open times.