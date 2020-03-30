Video

Devon recycling centres close until further notice

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

All household waste recycling centres have been closed in Devon until further notice.

Devon County Council has sent out advice to all residents in a bid to them find alternative waste solutions.

Residents have been asked to make the most of the existing district council kerbside services, to home compost and leave grass cuttings on the lawn where they will mulch down to provide nutrients.

You can also leave areas of grass uncut to benefit wildlife.

Residents have been asked to avoid projects that generate waste like by postponing clearing theirs garages and sheds or doing a garden make-over.

Alternatively, they can store their waste at home until the government’s Covid-19 restrictions are lifted or hire a skip, hippo bag or something similar.

Visit devon.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling/centre/ for more information.