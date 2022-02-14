Devon to take on first-class neighbours Somerset in cricket contest

Somerset will make the trip from Taunton to Bovey Tracy in August - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Cricket fans in Devon can see their team take on their first-class neighbours Somerset this summer.

It has been confirmed Devon will face the Taunton-based county in a 50-over match at Bovey Tracy CC on August 2.

Somerset will also face Cornwall, at Truro CC, on July 31.

Somerset CCC director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said: "As a club, we feel that it is absolutely vital for us to continue to strengthen our already excellent working relationships with our National County Partners.

"These local derby matches are always fiercely contested, and they will be the ideal preparation for our Royal London Cup campaign which begins against Notts Outlaws on August 4.

"The prospect of bringing our team to play at these grounds is a genuinely exciting one, and I hope as many of our members and supporters as possible will come to watch these intriguing and extremely important fixtures."

Devon County Cricket Club chair, Neil Gamble, said: "It will give our team the opportunity to play against our local first-class county. It is hoped that Somerset will field a few players whose cricket careers began in Devon.

"For many years, minor counties were involved in such competitions as the Gillette Cup, the NatWest Trophy, and the C&G Trophy, but such arrangements ceased in 2006, and the direct link between the amateur and professional games was sadly broken.

"However, following the recent publication of ECB papers such as Inspiring Generations, it was agreed to re-establish playing connections between the newly named National Counties and First-Class Counties.

"Devon CCC is determined to extend the warmest of welcomes to all those who attend this match, and to Somerset, a county with which it has had close and productive links over many years and is now in a mutually beneficial partnership agreement."

Further details of the fixtures will be released shortly.