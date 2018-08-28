Buisnesses win big at tourism awards

Barry and Helen Follett with their award wins. Picture: Nick Williams Photography Archant

Leading companies in Beer, West Hill and Sidmouth have been rewarded for their hard work at the Devon Tourisim Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hosts of the evening Simon Dawson and Simon Gear with the Donkey Sanctuary's Gemma Rowsell and Simon Horn Picture: Nick Williams Photography Hosts of the evening Simon Dawson and Simon Gear with the Donkey Sanctuary's Gemma Rowsell and Simon Horn Picture: Nick Williams Photography

The winners were presented with a handmade trophy from Dartington Crystal in a prestigious awards dinner in the Palazzo at Highbullen Hotel, Golf and Country Club.

The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth won gold in the Large Attraction of the Year category, beating the Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery in Exeter and the Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway to the prestigious award.

Visitor engagement manager John Crouch said: “The recognition is immensely satisfying. There are awards you should support and those that you really want to show off – the Visit Devon Gold is proudly on display and gets a little polish each day!”

“Of course it’s a team effort so it’s about the gardeners that worked throughout the summer keep the plants healthy, the cleaners doing the leg work after 3,000 visitors have been through the restaurant and the grooms who keep the donkeys looking splendid.”

The Folletts at Beer enjoyed a double success as they won bronze in the Self Catering Accommodation of the Year while chief holidaymaker Helen Follett won the Customer Service Superstar Award.

Helen said: “We are delighted to have won the Bronze award. It’s particularly pleasing considering we’ve only been in business for three and a half years.

“Winning gold for customer service was amazing - to win an award which is all about how you treat people is the icing on the cake.

“We’re so lucky to live and work in beautiful Beer and East Devon.”

West Hill site Cuckoo Down Farm won bronze in the Glamping and Alternative Accommodation of the Year.