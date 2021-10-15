News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

It's official - Devon is one of the most popular places to live

Adam Manning

Published: 12:36 PM October 15, 2021   
Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

- Credit: Archant

New figures from the Office for National statistics show Devon is one of the most sought-after places to live in the UK. The county comes in as the the second most popular place in the to migrate to.

In 2020, close to 160,000 people moved from other parts of the UK to live in the South West. In the same year, 54,000 people moved to Devon with 13,000 relocating to Exeter. East Devon proved a popular place to up sticks and move to with 8,000 new residents being recorded.

Almost 132,000 people moved out of the South West last year with 6,000 migrating out of East Devon. And the figures show that in Exeter more than 12,500 people moved out of the city.

Sidmouth News
East Devon News

