Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Make breastfeeding mothers welcome, businesses urged

PUBLISHED: 16:20 01 August 2019

A campaign urging businesses to be positive about breastfeeding has been launched across Devon. Picture: Public Health Devon

A campaign urging businesses to be positive about breastfeeding has been launched across Devon. Picture: Public Health Devon

Archant

More should be done to make mothers feel welcome when breastfeeding their babies in public.

This is the message of Public Health Devon which has launched a positive breastfeeding campaign in Devon.

Businesses are being asked to sign up and create a network of breastfeeding friendly places for families to visit.

Dr Virginia Pearson, director of Public Health for Devon, said: "Self-consciousness about feeding in public is a major barrier to breastfeeding so we need to do more to make sure mothers feel confident that they can breastfeed their baby in a comfortable and safe environment with no fear of discrimination."

The drive was launched on Thursday (August 1) to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

Businesses can download a free information pack about providing support to parents, the challenges faced and the legal protection breastfeeding women have.

Organisations that sign up to the scheme can display a certificate of commitment to show customers and visitors they support and encourage breastfeeding.

Dr Pearson said: "We are positive about breastfeeding and we believe that every parent, however they are feeding their baby, should be welcomed to feed in public.

"It's important that we empower parents to feel comfortable to regularly feed their babies wherever they are, and businesses play an important role in providing the right environment to do this, especially enabling mothers to feel confident breastfeeding publicly."

Visit the website here to sign up.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Vikings gear up for new football season

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7507. Picture: Terry Ife

The Tolchards Devon Cricket League ‘Great Wide Debate’ - how many wides has your local team bowled this season?

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth ladies enjoy success in county competition while a quartet win the Barlow Trophy in Exeter

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Sidmouth 2nd XI suffer only their thrid defeat of the league season

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Ottery St Mary bowler John Pethick awarded Devon county badge

Ottery St Mary bowler John Pethick proudly wearing the Devon county shirt. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists