Make breastfeeding mothers welcome, businesses urged

More should be done to make mothers feel welcome when breastfeeding their babies in public.

This is the message of Public Health Devon which has launched a positive breastfeeding campaign in Devon.

Businesses are being asked to sign up and create a network of breastfeeding friendly places for families to visit.

Dr Virginia Pearson, director of Public Health for Devon, said: "Self-consciousness about feeding in public is a major barrier to breastfeeding so we need to do more to make sure mothers feel confident that they can breastfeed their baby in a comfortable and safe environment with no fear of discrimination."

The drive was launched on Thursday (August 1) to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

Businesses can download a free information pack about providing support to parents, the challenges faced and the legal protection breastfeeding women have.

Organisations that sign up to the scheme can display a certificate of commitment to show customers and visitors they support and encourage breastfeeding.

Dr Pearson said: "We are positive about breastfeeding and we believe that every parent, however they are feeding their baby, should be welcomed to feed in public.

"It's important that we empower parents to feel comfortable to regularly feed their babies wherever they are, and businesses play an important role in providing the right environment to do this, especially enabling mothers to feel confident breastfeeding publicly."

