That's something to dance about: Sidford Folk Dance club celebrate 60 years

Sidford Folk Dance Club celebrates 60 years in the town.

On April 5 at Sidford Social Hall, the club celebrated its Diamond anniversary.

The Club was founded in 1961, following interest in folk music and dancing generated at Sidmouth Folk Festival (when festival-goers were encouraged to dance along the seafront) but the Club had to put the celebrations on hold for a year due to the Covid Pandemic restrictions in 2021.

Club member, William Nicholas said: “A special evening was organised with a beautiful celebration cake, with the caller, Jane Thomas choosing dances themed around anniversary numbers, and played by the very talented musician, Chris Toyne with his accordion.”

The Club meets on Tuesday evenings at 8pm until May 24th, then with a summer holiday break, restarts on September 13th.

Newcomers can join without previous experience or the need of a dancing partner, and all will receive a very warm welcome.

For further information, call Helen on 01395 514161.