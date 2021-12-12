It's panto time again - oh yes it is!

It’s panto season once again and the Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society will be taking to the stage for their latest production.



This year’s show sees a hilarious and up to date version of Dick Whittington.

New faces and old will be contributing to the antics with a story full of jokes and fun for the family.



So grab your tickets and get ready to take your seats at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Doors open on Saturday, December 18 at 2pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Adults £14, children £6. Runs to January 1.

For dates and times go to www.manorpavilion.com or call 01395 514413.