News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

It's panto time again - oh yes it is!

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 9:49 PM December 12, 2021
Sidmouth Manor theatre

Manor Pavilion Sidmouth - Credit: Google Maps

It’s panto season once again and the Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society will be taking to the stage for their latest production.

This year’s show sees a hilarious and up to date version of Dick Whittington.
New faces and old will be contributing to the antics with a story full of jokes and fun for the family.

So grab your tickets and get ready to take your seats at the Manor Pavilion Theatre. 
Doors open on Saturday, December 18 at 2pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Adults £14, children £6. Runs to January 1. 
For dates and times go to www.manorpavilion.com or call 01395 514413.

Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cordon

UPDATE: Man dies after A3052 accident

Philippa Davies

person
Picture of the Exeter Chiefs RFC mascot

Opinion

Chiefs' rebranding dignifies the club and city

Paul Arnott

person
Devon and Cornwall Police

Three injured in Sidmouth road accident

Philippa Davies

person
The potential locations identified in the plan. Picture - EDDC

Plans for new town - and THOUSANDS of new homes - in East Devon revealed

Paul Jones

person