Help at hand with going digital in the Sid Vale

The first Devon Digital Lives session in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Ben McGowan Archant

Help is at hand in the Sid Vale for anyone who struggles to use their computer or smartphone because they have never been taught to get to grips with technology.

Free drop-in training sessions are taking place in Newton Poppleford, with volunteers on hand to help people become confident about using digital devices.

That might include setting a password, putting contacts into a mobile phone, setting up online banking, creating and using a social media account and transferring photos.

The first session of 2020 will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 9.30am until 11.30am, at Newton Poppleford Primary School.

Further sessions will take place on Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, March 14.

The project is part of the Devon Digital Lives scheme to tackle the frustration and isolation that can be experienced by technology-shy people.

Local resident Ben McGowan is one of those hosting the drop-in events in Newton Poppleford.

He said: "An enormous number of people in Devon are disadvantaged in essential areas of life because they lack basic digital skills.

"That could mean being unable to keep in touch with friends and family, buy services online, and access advice.

"It can lead to obstacles in areas such as employment, finances, and health.

"We want to help people and communities to gain the skills and confidence they need to avoid those difficulties, and to benefit from the opportunities that improved connectivity and new digital offers will create.

"We hope this project will make a difference to the well-being of our community in this digital age.

"As a parish, we're really excited to be hosting Devon Digital Lives at our digital drop-in.

"Anyone who needs advice on using your smartphone, iPad, or with your laptop computer, please bring it along.

"Volunteers can also help you with basic digital tasks you may like support with."

Devon Digital Lives is also appealing for more volunteers in East Devon to help people with their digital skills.

Anyone who can use a computer or a mobile device can improve others' lives by providing basic support.

For more information, contact Ben at npdigitallearn@gmail.com or on 07767 883448.