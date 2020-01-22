Advanced search

Digital skills session in Newton Poppleford helps demystify technology

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 January 2020

Residents got help with their computers and smartphones at the drop-in session. Picture: Ben McGowan

Ben McGowan

A drop-in session in Newton Poppleford, offering help with computers, laptops and smartphones, has been described as 'a great success'.

It was part of the Devon Digital Lives initiative to help the technology-shy to use their devices for information and communication.

Local resident Ben McGowan and a team of volunteers hosted the event at the village primary school on Saturday, January 11.

"A number of local residents visited the school to seek assistance," he said.

"The queries included information about security, passwords and the myths surrounding scams.

"We assisted people with accessing Facebook groups about activities in the local community.

"Some locals needed help with photographs; how to crop and save them.

"We also helped people with email questions.

"Everyone that attended left with their problems solved, with many saying they will come again next month.

"It was a great success."

The next sessions will take place at the school on Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, March 14.

Sidmouth Library also holds digital drop-in sessions, every Monday from 11am until noon.

