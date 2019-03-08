Tar Barrel organisers 'disappointed' as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Organisers of Tar Barrels say they have to fall back on charity fundraisers to fund next year's event after 'disappointing' support for car parking on Tar Barrel night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Attendance was lower than previous years after two of the event's car parking sites had to be closed due to poor weather conditions.

Event organiser Rob Wickham said some visitors opted to walk from West Hill or Gosford to avoid paying the charge when spaces were available.

Visitors are charged £10 to park in the car park which goes towards the cost of the event and local causes.

He said as a result, the event's committee would 'without a shadow of a doubt' have to fundraise to make the event go ahead next year.

Mr Wickham said: "I am disappointed with the general public to be honest and the way they avoided the car parking.

"We still had the capacity to take cars in but some people decided to park out in West Hill which caused issues up there. People parked at Gosford, just to avoid the £10 parking.

"Without a shadow of a doubt we are going to have to raise quite a bit of money next year and look again at the parking issues we were faced with this year.

"We understand it's a free event but we still need to raise money and to keep all these areas clear if we have a major accident.

"It's an ancient tradition and we want to keep on doing.

"We have to pay for the insurance and putting the event on the costs are massive."

He said he had been 'disappointed' by coach companies attending the event for not adhering to details sent out by the committee and said investigations had begun into why.

Mr Wickham added he was pleased with the way the event was handled.

He said: "I'm really happy with how the event ran in the town.

"The actual event itself and the barrels went extremely well.

"The crowd were a little lower because of our parking issues this year."