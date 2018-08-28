Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Probus donation to SVS lunch club

PUBLISHED: 17:30 22 January 2019

L-R Anthony Fensom (Past Secretary Probus), Malcolm Davies (Past President Probus), Frances Newth (President SVS), Simon Card (Past Press Officer Probus). Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

L-R Anthony Fensom (Past Secretary Probus), Malcolm Davies (Past President Probus), Frances Newth (President SVS), Simon Card (Past Press Officer Probus). Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Money will pay for new tableware for the weekly lunches laid on for over 60s in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Voluntary Services will be able to fork out on new cutlery and plates for its lunch club, thanks to the recently wound-up Probus Club.

The club presented the SVS with a cheque for £500 from the funds it had left over when it closed down, and the money will be used to buy new tableware for the weekly lunches it provides for over 60s in Sidmouth.

Probus’s former press officer Simon Card said: “We are very pleased to be able to support this really essential service in Sidmouth that provides these wonderful home-cooked meals to people across the town.”

The Probus Club was forced to disband after finding itself unable to fill key posts on its committee.

The president of SVS, Frances Newth, said: “It is sad that the Probus club is unable to fulfil its officer posts, but we really appreciate the kind donation.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

The family-run Bedford Hotel in Sidmouth.

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

‘It’s an honour’ says Ottery’s new deputy mayor

Councillor Paul Carter has been appointed deputy mayor, pictured with mayor Paul Bartlett. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

‘It’s an honour’ says Ottery’s new deputy mayor

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Probus donation to SVS lunch club

L-R Anthony Fensom (Past Secretary Probus), Malcolm Davies (Past President Probus), Frances Newth (President SVS), Simon Card (Past Press Officer Probus). Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Gritters expect ‘challenging conditions’ as they head out onto Devon’s roads

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon tonight (Thursday).

Farm jury to see death crash trailer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Last-minute Salter strike settles terrific ladies’ derby match between Budleigh and Ottery

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists