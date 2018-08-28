Probus donation to SVS lunch club

L-R Anthony Fensom (Past Secretary Probus), Malcolm Davies (Past President Probus), Frances Newth (President SVS), Simon Card (Past Press Officer Probus). Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Money will pay for new tableware for the weekly lunches laid on for over 60s in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Voluntary Services will be able to fork out on new cutlery and plates for its lunch club, thanks to the recently wound-up Probus Club.

The club presented the SVS with a cheque for £500 from the funds it had left over when it closed down, and the money will be used to buy new tableware for the weekly lunches it provides for over 60s in Sidmouth.

Probus’s former press officer Simon Card said: “We are very pleased to be able to support this really essential service in Sidmouth that provides these wonderful home-cooked meals to people across the town.”

The Probus Club was forced to disband after finding itself unable to fill key posts on its committee.

The president of SVS, Frances Newth, said: “It is sad that the Probus club is unable to fulfil its officer posts, but we really appreciate the kind donation.”