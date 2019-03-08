Discount tickets for Rainbow Run in Exeter: last few days

Health insurance and income protection specialist The Exeter are sponsoring this year's Rainbow Run. Picture: Children's Hospice South West Picture: Children's Hospice South West

Tickets for the Children’s Hospice South West Rainbow Run are available at a 25% discount until April 1

There are just a few more days to get a discount early-bird ticket for the Children’s Hospice South West’s Rainbow Run at Westpoint, Exeter.

The 5km sponsored fun run returns on Saturday, June 22 and tickets are available at the reduced price of £15 for an adult and £9 for a child until Monday, April 1. After that, they will be £20 and £12.

Anyone aged five and over can take part.

Participants run, jog or walk through colourful bursts of powder paint at colour stations on the course.

The event village will be open from 11am, with face painters, a bouncy castle, games and tombolas, music from Radio Exe and plenty of rainbow merchandise will be available.

Event fundraiser Jayne Jarrett said: “This is a great opportunity for you to get signed up early, and gives you plenty of time to do some fundraising before the event.”

Visit www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowexeter