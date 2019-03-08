Blog

Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off

Sidmouth Air Display will be hoping for large crowds like this scene back in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Archant

The Sidmouth Herald will be bringing you the latest throughout the day and through the show itself. Get involved with the hashtag #sidmouthairdisplay2019

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All eyes will be on the sky this evening as five display teams will be jetting in for this year's Sidmouth Air Display.

There will be performances from the RAF Falcons parachute display team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight spitfire, Strikemaster jets and RAF Chinook display team.

Road restrictions will be in place this afternoon.

Keep up to date with the latest in the run up to the show through our blog, or if you cannot be there, our coverage as each team takes to the sky.