Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off
PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 August 2019
Archant
The Sidmouth Herald will be bringing you the latest throughout the day and through the show itself. Get involved with the hashtag #sidmouthairdisplay2019
All eyes will be on the sky this evening as five display teams will be jetting in for this year's Sidmouth Air Display.
There will be performances from the RAF Falcons parachute display team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight spitfire, Strikemaster jets and RAF Chinook display team.
Road restrictions will be in place this afternoon.
Keep up to date with the latest in the run up to the show through our blog, or if you cannot be there, our coverage as each team takes to the sky.
